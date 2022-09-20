FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is getting ready to host its first-ever Neighbors’ Night Out.

Neighborhoods throughout Fresno are coming together on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to celebrate the community for the city’s first Neighbors’ Night Out.

This is the same concept as National Night Out, which is celebrated annually as a community-building campaign. It also promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and overall a better place to live.

Fresno Police Department Chief Paco Balderrama and several deputy chiefs will be in attendance. The events will include food and games.

Here are the three locations where these events will be taking place: