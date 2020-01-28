Fresno to announce agreement with the Gap for future animal shelter and Boys & Girls Club

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The city of Fresno plans to announce Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Gap, Inc. for a land acquisition that will be the spot of a future animal shelter and Boys & Girls Club.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, along with Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Paul Caprioglio, and Garry Bredefeld will hold a press conference this afternoon to announce the deal at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

