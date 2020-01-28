Fresno to announce agreement with the Gap for future animal shelter and Boys & Girls Club

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) The city of Fresno plans to announce Tuesday that they have reached an agreement with Gap, Inc. for a land acquisition that will be the spot of a future animal shelter and Boys & Girls Club.

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand, along with Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Paul Caprioglio, and Garry Bredefeld will hold a press conference this afternoon to announce the deal at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Fresno snags land to build new animal shelter for $1

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know