FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno family-owned thrift store lost over $20,000 worth of merchandise and years of hard work after a fire at the business, according to the owners.

Fidel Serrano says the thrift store that his mom started four years ago, “Garcia’s Thrift”, caught on fire – prompting an early morning call at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday detailing the extent of the damage. The store is at the corner of Fresno Street and Olive Avenue.

“It’s kind of like four years of her life, you know, just going to waste right there.” said Serrano.

Fidel Serrano

Serrano says the neighbors called and said the business was on fire. The fire burned a “POD” where they kept their merchandise, such as vintage clothes, and everything for the store that they had been collecting for four years.

In a GoFundMe post, Fidel writes that his mother has “never asked for handouts and has always found a way to keep pushing, but this is out of her control now and with all the stress she might be forced to close for good.”

Serrano says the second store at 2828 E Belmont will remain open.