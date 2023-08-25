FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a racist and unfounded rumor spread online falsely stating that a Fresno Thai restaurant served dog meat, the restaurant, then known as the Tasty Thai was forced to close due to threats and harassment.

Now, months later it’s reopening, but under a new name and in a new location.

“The next chapter, but also a fresh beginning,” owner David Rasavong said.

Rasavong said he and his family received hate, negative reviews, racist phone calls, and even death threats, following a video circulating on social media, stemming from racist Asian stereotypes.

A Facebook video was posted by a community member, showing a dog tied up and without water at the house next door to the Tasty Thai.

Rasavong doesn’t own the home, but a commenter posted beneath the video stating they believed the dog was used for meat at his restaurant.

From there, the false rumor spread, and the hate was nonstop. While Fresno Police did investigate, the hate, threats, and harassment forced Rasavong to close the restaurant over fears for his family’s safety.

Now months later, they’ve moved to a shopping center at the corner of Chesnut and Butler avenues and have a new name- Love & Thai. Rasavong said the name is partly for his mom, but also for the community.

“We did receive a lot of hate and backlash; we also received a lot of support and love from the community. And that meant a lot to us, it made us get through a lot of tragic teams and some of the tough decisions we made, so love just seemed to be a big factor in everything that happened, and the biggest factor in us being able to pick up everything and move forward,” he added.

Rasavong says on top of local support, people worldwide came to his defense. In the new space, an interior designer from Europe is helping him, as well as a graphic designer he met in the wake of the rumors. He said the new space will pay homage to his parents and their journey to the United States.

Rasavong said he has a message for those who spread the unfounded and racist rumors.

“Just be careful with the things you say and the things you assume. Any ignorant assumptions can really do harm to people.”

The new restaurant should open sometime in September. They are taking the place of Pacific Fried Chicken, which closed a few months ago.