FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager rushes inside a burning house to save his grandmother, the Fresno Fire Battalion Chief says his quick thinking saved her life.

The fire broke out at a home on east Cortland Avenue around 10 o’clock Sunday morning. Fresno Fire says it was a rush against time when they got there.

“They found a well-involved structure fire, no occupants out at the time so they attempted to make entry… the fire spread so rapidly by the time they tried to make entry that they weren’t able to do so,” said Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez.

Chief Fernandez says the homeowners have a large family and other family members that live in the two homes on either side. He says they saw the smoke fuming out and called 911.

“The father of that house yelled out that there was smoke and fire… the grandson to the occupant that lives here got up and went outside to look saw smoke, went inside to check on everybody, and while he was inside he saw fire under the doors,” he added.

Chief Fernandez says that’s when the 18-year-old grandson remembered that his grandmother was stuck inside. He says the teen scrambled through the house, found his grandmother sitting on the couch, helped her in a wheelchair, and got her out safely.

“It’s rare in my opinion, it’s rare in today’s world that people are willing to take the risk he did, the risk he took for his grandmother was significant but to go in there and get your family out, he absolutely made a difference today,” he said.

Four adults lived in the home which was a total loss.

They’re now staying with family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.