Fresno teen crashes stolen car, then takes off from police

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police said a teen driver crashed a stolen car and fled from police early Friday morning.

Police say the teen crashed into utility box at Clinton and Chestnut avenues around 1:00 a.m.

The teen was captured a few blocks away after the crash, police say.

Officers said the car was stolen several days ago. Police said they blame the crash on poor driving.

