Fresno teachers to replace childrens’ stolen coats

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As a response to the theft of hundreds of donated coats meant for Fresno kids, the Fresno Teachers Association has announced that the organization will make a $2,000 donation to replace the winter wear.

The coats and other winter clothing items that were set to be donated to children at King Elementary School in west Fresno were stolen from an employee of the Central Valley Urban Institute’s car on Tuesday night.

“I was in sheer devastation that someone would steal these gifts that were meant to serve kids and their families,” said Eric Payne, the owner of the car from which the coats were stolen.

In a release from the Fresno Teachers Association, the representatives from the organization say they were saddened by the thefts of the items meant for local students.

“We are sincerely happy to make this donation,” said Manuel Bonilla, President of the Fresno Teachers Association. “We look forward to working with the urban institute and our community in the near future to support students in all of our schools.”