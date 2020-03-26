Fresno Teachers Association to donate $10k to help feed families; livestream concert this weekend

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Teachers Association is pledging to donate at least $10,000 through a livestream concert to provide free grab-and-go dinners for Fresno Unified families.

The FTA says the money will be used throughout the next few weeks to partner with local restaurants to provide the free meals for families in each of Fresno Unified’s seven regions.

Remaining funds will be donated to local non-profits providing groceries to community members in high-risk categories.

The Teachers Association is partnering with the Community Media Access Collaborative to produce a free hour-long concert featuring local band, 40-Watt Hype on Saturday.

The free concert will live stream online on the FTA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FresnoTA

During the “Stay-at-Home Concert,” viewers will have an opportunity to donate to the effort to help feed Fresno families.

The goal is to raise $10,000 from the community. Viewers can donate via the online and mobile platforms listed below:

Go Fund Me: gofundme.com/f/FresnoConcert

Cash App: $fresnoteachers

Venmo: @fresnoteachers

