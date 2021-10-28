Fresno Teachers Association file complaints over alleged contract violations

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Thursday, the Fresno Teachers Association filed three grievances against the Fresno Unified School District.

The union says teachers are facing additional responsibilities which negatively impact students because teachers don’t have enough time to prepare lesson plans or grade papers.

Trish Renfro, a teacher at Edison High School has been teaching for 17 years.

She says she knows all too well the emotional stress that her students have been going through this past year.

“It has been so hard because students are really needy academically as well as socially and emotionally,” says Renfro.

She says it hasn’t been easy on teachers, either.

“I’m not going to lie, this is the first year in 17 years that I sat down and did the math on how much longer I have until retirement,” says Renfro.

The pandemic has intensified responsibilities for educators like Renfro who are being asked to work as substitute teachers too.

“If I am covering a class, instead of doing that grading and prepping, that means now my students are falling behind,” says Renfro. “They’re not getting the education they need.”

She’s one of many, calling on the district to recognize, support and value educators’ workload and time.

Manuel Bonilla is a teacher and president of the Fresno Teachers Association. He says this has been an ongoing issue.

“We need to take a stand over that because our students are being impacted negatively,” says Bonilla.

The district released a statement following the grievance that says, “Fresno Unified School District has been collaboratively working toward ongoing solutions to ensure adequate teacher preparation time.”

Bonilla says 67% of their members have contemplated stress leave, early retirement or a career change because of the added responsibilities that they face.