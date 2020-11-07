Fresno Supervisor attended Board meeting and election watch party, later tested positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with KSEE24, he said he is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and is recovering well at home.

That morning he attended the Board of Supervisors meeting at the Hall of Records. He said his first symptom was Tuesday afternoon, a sore throat.

“I had asked one of my employees for a cough drop. She asked me are you feeling sick? And I said ‘no, I just have a scratchy throat,” said Brandau.

Tuesday night he went to an election party. It was not the republican watch party.

“With some good friends and some other community leaders, which your audience would know,” said Brandau. “A lot of leadership from the City of Fresno and from the County. It is unfortunate but it is what it is.”

On Wednesday his symptoms worsened and on Thursday he tested positive. Fresno County Spokesperson Jordan Scott said the Hall of Records is closed until further notice.

“That is the best first step that we can take,” said Scoot. “Looking out for the health and safety of our staff and the public that may come into the building.”

Over 30 employees are in quarantine and teleworking.

The county requires everyone that goes into the building to check their temperature, social distance, and wear a mask. However, supervisors often do not wear them during their meetings. Early on in the pandemic, Brandau criticized mask-wearing but is now urging the public to take proper precautions.

“Be super careful,” said Brandau. “Do the low hanging fruit. Wear your mask. Be six feet apart. Wash your hands all the time. I think it is going to be difficult with Thanksgiving and Christmas. People are going to get together. I realize that. I am not one to say don’t get together, but I think people just need to take as many precautions as possible.”

Brandau has mild symptoms including a cough, sore throat, and runny nose. He does not have a fever.

Sal Quintero is the only Supervisor that was not exposed because he has been calling into meetings by phone. He says that choice was because he does not think enough protocols are in place including mask-wearing and plexiglass barriers.

