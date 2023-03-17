FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Superior Court announced Friday that it has been selected to receive a new courthouse.

The court says with an authorized budget of approximately $749 million the project will culminate in an estimated 413,000-square-foot courthouse with 36 courtrooms.

According to the court, the Judicial Council of California is required to regularly reassess projects identified in its “Update to Trial Court-Outlay Plan and Prioritization,” adopted on October 24, 2008.

All sites being considered according to the court are within a half-mile radius of the existing courthouse.