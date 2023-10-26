FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Area Substitute Teachers Association, or FASTA, which is under the larger SEIU Union, said Thursday that chapter members “unanimously” voted to support the Fresno Teachers Association.

They issued a statement that read in part, “The Fresno Teachers Association’s fight for a fair and just contract is also our fight.”

Fresno Unified’s Chief Communications Officer Nikki Henry says FASTA had just signed a legal agreement supporting the district on Oct 17.

Under that agreement, the substitutes would be paid $500 per day.

Henry says the move blindsided the district.

“(It’s) just really sad. Honestly, because it seems like it’s a ploy to put fear into our families, which would then keep our kids from the education that they deserve,” she said.

The substitute’s contract with Fresno Unified runs until 2025.

The agreement lays down the ground rules for substitutes of the Fresno Unified School District.

One portion reads there “will be no strike, work stoppage, or concerted refusal to perform normal job functions and responsibilities.”

While FASTA hasn’t released additional information, Fresno Unified estimates there are around 350 dues-paying members, while the rest of the nearly 2,300 active subs are eligible to vote in union matters.

However, the district claims only a few dozen members actually voted.

“We were on the phone with their director last night. He said it was a small meeting, maybe 20, 30 tops,” said Henry.

In response, Fresno Unified has filed an unfair practice and breach of contract complaint.

Fresno Teachers Association Manuel Bonilla meanwhile, says it is great to see the substitutes stand behind the teachers.

He says he doesn’t believe what FASTA is doing is illegal, and the district is essentially weaponizing the substitutes.

“They would much rather file an injunction than just come to a realization that there needs to be change in this school district. They’re essentially wanting to force our guest teachers to cross the picket line,” said Bonilla.

FUSD doesn’t believe they will have any problems in the event of a strike, one that is scheduled to start Nov 1.