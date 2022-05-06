FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mother’s Day is a big holiday for street vendors, and the City of Fresno wants to ensure they don’t become an easy target for thieves.

More vendors now have surveillance cameras on their carts in an effort to deter attacks similar to the incident that occurred over Valentine’s Day.

Armando Franco is one of ten vendors in Fresno equipped with a solar-powered surveillance camera. It’s part of a pilot program the city launched in late March, and ten new vendors are expected to receive cameras in May.

Franco said he’s been selling snacks over the last decade and has been attacked multiple times. As he gears up for Mother’s Day weekend, he said he feels safer having an extra set of eyes.

“There was a food vendor this morning that actually disclosed to us that he does have the camera, he saw these individuals approach him, and then once they saw he had the camera, they actually went away,” said City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Chavez met with members of the Street Vendor Association on Friday morning to talk about the program. He said videos from these cams are automatically uploaded to the cloud.

“The family member or a relative of the food vendor also has access to where they’re actually selling the products by way of their phone. They can actually give permission to multiple individuals,” Chavez said.

At Friday’s meeting, vendors also talked about city areas of concern ahead of the holiday weekend.

“It’s areas around major corridors that these attacks have occurred, by parks as well,” said Chavez, adding that Fresno PD is prepared to increase staffing at those locations.

While Franco said he’s grateful for the camera, he admitted he worries someone will try to steal it.

“If you do this, there will be an image of you,” said Chavez.

The councilmember said he’s also getting ready to request funds for 180 additional cameras during the upcoming City budget discussions in June.