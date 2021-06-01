Fresno Street Eats offering free food when you vaccinated for COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Street Eats has partnered with the Fresno County Health Department to offer a $10 meal voucher good at any Fresno Street Eats food truck to anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination at any of six locations.

The six locations are:

  • Shaw & McCall at Loma Vista Church on Wednesday from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Granville-Teague Community Center on Thursday from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Brewery District ArtHop at Fulton Street at Inyo on Thursday from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
  • Peoples Church on Friday from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Simonian Farms on Friday from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  • Sierra Vista Mall on Saturday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Fresno Street Eats says the vaccines will be administered by Fresno County-approved clinical partners, no pre-registration is necessary and walk-ups are welcome.

