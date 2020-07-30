Fresno Street Eats held weekly pop-up, numerous food trucks attended

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno Street Eats held its weekly Wednesday night pop-up at the Loma Vista Community Church near Shaw and McCall Avenues.

Numerous food trucks were on hand– serving the community in north-east Fresno and Clovis. Fresno Street Eats hosts similar food truck events in different neighborhoods every night of the week.

Organizers say it’s a great chance for the food vendors to make steady money and for the community to do something fun.

“It’s great for people to come out and get food from here and it gives them more opportunity to get out to different sides of the community from central to Clovis to northwest Fresno, Fresno Street Eats coordinator, Danyelle DeLeon said.

Organizers says all of the food is served to-go and customers are asked to wear masks and remain socially distant.

Fresno Street Eats is planning to continue its weekly pop-ups at least through the end of August.

