FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Street Eats is teaming up with the Flower Market for a Flower Fest on Saturday at River Park.

It is a one-time event and will be from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s located at River Park Shopping Center at 71 E Via la Plata.

There will be locally grown flowers from the flower market, build-your-own bouquet stations, edible flowers, and a floral candle bar.

There will also be plenty of food trucks and a wide range of vendor categories.

More information is available on Fresno Street Eats Instagram.