FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno announced that the Fresno community centers offering storm relief 24/7 will extend their services until Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Previously these locations were going to be open until Saturday, Jan, 15.

These are the centers that will keep serving the unhoused residents until that date:

Maxie L. Parks Community Center

Mosqueda Community Center

Pinedale Community Center

Ted C. Wills Community Center

City officials say all the programming will be suspended at these locations while they are being utilized as storm relief centers.

They also wanted to remind the public that those who need a ride to the centers can use the FAX bus service for free or call 311 to arrange for transportation through the Poverello House.

Three meals a day will be provided at these centers, as well as cots and blankets.