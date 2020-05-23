Fresno stores making changes ahead of a customer-rush next week

Local News

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno’s Fashion Fair Mall and all retail shops will have the holiday weekend to remodel their space ahead of their reopening. It follows the lifting of the city’s ‘shelter in place’ order allowing retail to reopen on May 26.

U-Tec at the River Park Shopping Center has decided to wait until Jun. 1 to open up. Store staff members repair everything from cell phones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, and more.

Curbside service has been offered during the shutdown, but the store is changing to safely allow customers back inside. That includes sanitizing surfaces and installing plexiglass shields.

U-Tec will also limit the number of customers inside the store.

