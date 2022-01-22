Fresno storage facility catches fire for second time this week, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a storage facility in Fresno on Saturday afternoon, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Around 9:00 a.m., firefighters responded to report of a fire at a storage building near Cherry and Broadway avenues.

Upon arrival, crews say they found three to four storage units actively on fire with smoke throughout the area.

Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Devin McGuire said just four days ago this same storage facility had caught on fire, with five units being affected by the flames.

McGuire said the fire at the storage building on Monday was determined to be caused by homeless activity.

“It is sad because there’s a lot of belongings in these and a lot of people, I think, feel they are storing their property in a safe location for later use,” said McGuire.

Officials say a vehicle and boat were two items damaged due to the flames.

According to fire crews, the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials believe the fire may have been started by a homeless person.