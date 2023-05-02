FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A major change is coming to Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. The weekly printed issue of the on-campus newspaper “The Collegian” will soon come to an end.

The publication has been a staple on Fresno State’s campus for over 100 years. The decision was made because of budget concerns – the publication will instead focus on online content. The paper’s editor-in-chief says the decision comes down to what would most benefit the students who work for the paper and the Fresno State campus community.

“The obvious choice was: if you want to focus on what’s best for the students, and what’s best for the Fresno State community, print is not the option,” said editor-in-chief Manuel Hernandez. “It’s giving more hours, giving more money to our students that work hard for this every day.”

In a statement posted on the publication’s website, Hernandez described The Collegian as “a product of Fresno State funding, so it depends on whether or not the university wants the newspaper,” revealing that requests made to increase student fees to further support the newspaper were denied by the office of Fresno State’s president.

In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, Fresno State officials say any proposed increase in student fees needs to be closely coordinated with our students and Associated Students, Inc. (student government).

There is an established campus process for consideration of fee increases which starts with the campus Fee Advisory Committee. As part of the presentation to the Fee Advisory Committee, it is important that a strategic plan be presented that includes the financial and operational needs of the specific program and which also meets the needs and expectations of our diverse student body. It would be irresponsible for the campus administration to unilaterally approve the increase of student fees, as requested, without proper consultation with our Fee Advisory Committee and implementation of alternative consultation processes as required by CSU policy. Fresno State

Fresno State officials added that they understand that the student newspaper is an important part of the campus community, “but as the newspaper industry has changed dramatically over the past few years, the president requested that the Collegian editors develop a multi-year strategic plan indicative of today’s competitive media market. Short-term recommendations were provided to the campus administration last week and are currently under review.”

The Collegian will continue to print two editions of the paper each semester.