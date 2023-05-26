FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State men’s basketball guard Joseph Hunter was arrested again on Friday – following his release from Fresno County Jail just over a week earlier.

In a statement, Fresno State officials say “the student-athlete has been dismissed from the men’s basketball program, effective immediately.”

According to the Fresno Police Department, Hunter was arrested on suspicion of:

Selling or transferring firearm with intent to avoid requirements of PC 27545

Sell, loan, transfer of firearm without a dealer’s license

Carry a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Possession of an assault weapon.

Officers say detectives from the Central Valley Gun Crime Task Force served five search warrants

and made three arrests related to an ongoing firearms investigation on Friday. In addition to Joseph Hunter, 25-year-old Qiwon Terry Whittiker and 23-year-old Isaiah Pirtle were also arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail.

25-year-old Qiwon Terry Whittiker (left) and 23-year-old Isaiah Pirtle (right)

Whittiker was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and driver allowing the passenger to carry a loaded firearm. Pirtle was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammo and destruction of evidence.

Additionally, officers say a fourth suspect, 21-year-old Vonkell Holmes, is still wanted on suspicion of firearms charges.

Hunter was previously arrested on May 16 on suspicion of four felony counts, including carrying a concealed weapon, according to Fresno State Athletics. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office subsequently decided not to charge Hunter, permitting his release on May 18.

In a statement at the time of Hunter’s release on May 18, the District Attorney’s office wrote “based upon a review of the police reports submitted to our office, there was one firearm located in the vehicle that was occupied by four individuals. Charges were filed against the driver and the person who possessed the firearm within the vehicle.”