Fresno State ‘Zoom bombing’ incident exposes security holes

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — While working and taking classes from home, people across the country have been using video calling apps to stay connected.

But an incident during a virtual class hosted by Fresno State this week is raising concerns about the security of these apps.

After an uninvited guest joined a class meeting on Monday, an instructor sent an email to students, saying in part, “We had to abruptly cancel the MCJ Zoom advising session this afternoon because we were Zoom bombed in the most heinous way.”

The university also released a statement saying they’re working to educate the campus community about how to make meetings more secure.

“Zoom bombing is not something that I was surprised by in the least. Internet trolls are out there and love to ruin your life, and they get no greater glee than to ruin your day,” said J. Colin Petersen, President/CEO of JIT Outsource.

Petersen says there are way to protect yourself when using these apps.

“Take advantage of this technology, but be careful and enable the security measures that the software providers are putting in place. They’re there for a reason,” said Petersen. “They have been disabled by default for a reason, that’s so you can customize the application.”

Petersen says meeting hosts can turn on the waiting room feature for people trying to enter the meeting, use passwords for their meetings, and disable video and audio for attendees.

He also suggests using the randomly generating Zoom meeting IDs every time, not your personal ID.

“Take the time to secure it, just a few clicks is all it takes. A couple of checked boxes, and your tool is ready to use and it’s safe and it’s secure and you’ll protect yourself from seeing or hearing the things that you do not want to see or hear necessarily,” said Petersen.

He says as long as you take the time to enable these features, security concerns shouldn’t deter you from using these apps.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.