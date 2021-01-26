Fresno State wrestler faces charges of rape after police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police have arrested Fresno State wrestler Isiah Perez, 21, on charges of rape after investigators say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Police say the incident happened on Nov. 18 when several juveniles met with several college students at an apartment near Fresno State.

According to investigators, the juveniles were provided with alcohol and marijuana. Police say witnesses saw one of the juveniles who had become extremely intoxicated leave with Perez.

Police received a report corroborated by witness information that the juvenile was sexually assaulted by Perez, and he was arrested on Jan. 22.

University officials say Perez was removed from the wrestling team. Fresno State’s Director of Athletics Terry Tumey released a statement saying, “We are aware of the serious allegations involving one of our student-athletes. Fresno State takes matters such as this seriously and will not tolerate acts that are in direct contradiction of our university values that are based on respect for the integrity of every individual. Student-athletes are required to comply with a code of conduct and a standard of excellence. As such, the student-athlete was dismissed from our athletic program. We will continue to evaluate this situation as the legal process moves forward.”

Perez faces charges of rape, kidnapping and assault with additional counts of rape due to intoxication and the victim being underage.

Perez is in currently in custody at Fresno County Jail.