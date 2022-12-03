BOISE, Idaho (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Football team has claimed the 2022 Mountain West Championship, with a 28-16 win over Boise State in Boise, Idaho.

It’s the first conference championship title for the Bulldogs since they also captured the 2018 championship by winning in Boise.

The win caps off a remarkable turnaround for the Bulldogs who began the season losing four of their first five games.

It is only their third-ever win at Boise State.

