FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State is welcoming its students back this week – and anticipating 6,000 new undergraduate students to join them.

The university says more than 93% of continuing undergraduate students have registered for the fall semester with 3,500 freshman and 2,500 transfer students.

Total enrollment for the university’s 113th academic year is projected to be about 23,507, but school officials say enrollment numbers are not final until the campus census is conducted in early fall.

“Welcome Week” festivities will begin on Monday, August 21 and continue until August 25, featuring entertainment, giveaways, and resources for new and returning students to celebrate the start of the fall semester.

Staff members host welcome stations to provide directions and information. These welcome stations will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. August 21 and August 22 near to the parking lots and main walkways around campus.

August 21: Big Bulldog Welcome from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Memorial Garden (in front of the Kennel Bookstore) It will feature free food, giveaways, and a campus resource fair.

Bulldog Breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Garden will feature free breakfast burritos (while supplies last) and entertainment.

Several other evening events will also take place during Welcome Week from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. which include the following:

August 23 : Free glow-in-the-dark bowling and billiards during the Back-To-School Bowl Bash.

Live DJ and games during Fresno State Night at Campus Pointe.

: Live DJ and games during Fresno State Night at Campus Pointe. August 25: Line dancing, a mechanical bull, and live country music at the Sunset Picnic, on the south lawn outside of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union.

“Traditions Day” will be held on August 30 where students will have the opportunity to discover student organizations, community service opportunities, and connect with the teams behind campus traditions and programs.

Student organizations will provide information on the University Student Union balcony from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and community organizations with volunteer opportunities will be at the Memorial Garden from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

As a part of the campus tradition called the “Run to Victory”, incoming first-year, transfer, and graduate students will be invited to run across Jim Sweeney Field at Valley Children’s Stadium before kickoff at the first Fresno State football home game on Saturday, September 9. Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m.

Demand for on-campus housing continues to be strong as school officials say that this year, 1,228 students will be living in the campus dorms while another 150 students will be housed at the Holiday Inn Express and TownePlace Suites for the fall semester or until space opens up in on-campus housing.

School officials added that 58% of Fresno State’s students come from Fresno County, while 85% come from the surrounding six-county region of Madera, Kings, Tulare, Merced, and Mariposa counties.