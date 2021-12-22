Fresno State to require COVID-19 booster shot for those on campus in Spring 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State will be requiring all faculty, staff and students to receive the COVID-19 booster shot for the Spring 2020 term, according to California State University officials.

Officials say the new requirement calls for those on CSU campuses to have their booster shots by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after an individual has received the final dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

“However, individual campuses may establish an earlier date for compliance for students and non-represented employees based on local circumstances,” said a press release from CSU officials.

CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said this strategy is important to CSU campuses as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the area.

“Implementing the booster requirement now will help mitigate the potential spread of the variant on campuses as they repopulate in January after the winter break,” said Castro in a CSU press release.

According to officials, the CSU COVID-19 vaccination policy allows students and employees to seek exemptions on medical and religious grounds, as previously announced.

The university’s new vaccine requirement will take effect immediately once the policy is implemented, officials say. Represented employees though, “will not be subject to the booster requirement until the CSU concludes its meet-and-confer process with its labor unions.”