CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Chowchilla prison is hosting its first-ever formal debate between incarcerated college students and on-campus Fresno State students.

Incarcerated students will make up the first-ever 12-member debate team from Valley State Prison.

The students at Valley State Prison (VSP) are enrolled through either Merced College for earning associate degrees – or Fresno State for bachelor’s degrees. Around 270 incarcerated students are currently enrolled in Merced College classes and 26 in Fresno State.

The on-campus Fresno State students will travel to Valley State Prison in Chowchilla for the event, which takes place on Dec. 14.