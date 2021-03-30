Fresno State to allow family and guests to attend home games

April 05 2021

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Family and guests of Fresno State student-athletes will be able to attend games at home starting April 1, according to an announcement from the local university.

The change follows an update to the state’s COVID-19 policy, with guidance from the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Officials say attendance will be strictly limited to family and guests of student-athletes in order to comply with the new rules.

Additionally, Fresno State officials say all ticketed guests must be pre-approved by the Fresno State Athletics compliance office and show a photo ID at the entrance gates upon arrival.

