Fresno State sweet corn goes on sale Monday

Local News

by:

Posted:
Fresno State Sweet Corn for sale- segment 1_17195018-159532

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State sweet corn goes on sale Monday. Here’s everything you need to know about the new shopping measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, the Gibson Farm Market said they will have a number of new measures that will be in place to keep consumers safe. 

A limited number of customers will be allowed inside the store at a time. Sweet corn will initially be sold both inside and outside to encourage social distancing practices. 

Pre-bagged corn in quantities of 10 ears will be available outside for $7 while supplies last. Only one customer at a time will be allowed to shop in a bin, and corn will cost 50 cents per ear.

A new temporary outside mobile purchase station will accommodate shoppers who only want to purchase corn on the north side of the market for the first few days after corn goes on sale. 

Customers are asked to wear face masks while shopping, inside or outside, per government guidelines.

Customers are required to use sanitizer stations before they can pick corn out of bins at either location, and are asked not to shuck or peel back the corn, or put corn back in bins.

The store asked that only one member per family shop at a time to help shorten wait times.

The market will be open from Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the Fourth of July holiday.

