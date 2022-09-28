Funny portrait of a welsh corgi pembroke dog showering with shampoo. Dog taking a bubble bath in grooming salon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno States’s Pre-veterinary club is offering pet services at a low cost for local dog lovers.

The dog wash event is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fresno State Dairy Unit, located in the area of Barstow and Chestnut.

Club volunteers will charge $5 to trim nails and $10 for a dog wash. There will also be snacks and refreshments available. The Fresno State Pre-vet Club helps its members apply to veterinary school while providing community services.

Anyone interested in getting their furry friend a wash and a nail trimming is asked to bring their dogs out and support the club.