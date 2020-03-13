Fresno State students concerned after in-person classes suspended due to COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KGPE) –  In-person, on-campus classes at Fresno State have been temporarily suspended amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The university announced that all face-to-face classes are canceled from Mar. 16 until Mar. 19, to allow for a transition to online classes starting Mar. 20.

The campus itself will not be closed: many buildings including dorms, food courts, and the library remain open.

All classes will remain online until April 27.

Coronavirus update: Please read the full campus message in your email for complete details. 🔹 While there are currently no cases of COVID-19 related to our campus, we are temporarily suspending in-person, on-campus classes, effective Monday, March 16, in order to transition to virtual instruction next week. To allow our faculty to make final preparations for virtual delivery of instruction, face-to-face classes are canceled from Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19. Virtual instruction will begin on Friday, March 20. 🔹 Some courses will continue to meet in person if alternative instruction is not appropriate, such as laboratory, performing arts and kinesiology courses, and campus farm activities. Accommodations associated with social distancing will be implemented in these courses. 🔹 Campus offices and buildings will remain open, including student housing, dining services and the Student Health and Counseling Center. Students who need computers or WiFi will find appropriate resources on campus in the Madden Library, the DISCOVERe Center and computer labs.

“I think just the shut down of campus,” said student Monica Rangel. “Not campus being closed entirely but classes not being in-person might cause a little bit of scare for other students.”

There was less foot traffic ahead of the closure on Thursday.

“It just seems like not many people are on campus and classrooms are a little more empty,” said student Joshua Wiley.

There has not been a reported case of COVID-19 at Fresno State. President Joseph Castro said the cancelations are a precaution the university felt urged to take.

“While we know that the temporary change in the mode of instruction will affect our campus community significantly we felt that we needed to adjust to the rapidly changing situation,” said Castro.

Student employees will work during the closure. Fresno State athletics and intramural sports have been suspended indefinitely.

“I don’t think I have ever seen such a huge cancelation of anything but I know that they did cancel spring sports for the semester,” said senior Monica Rangel. “Some of the social events are being canceled. one of the worries is maybe graduation ceremonies being canceled so that would be a concern for myself.”

Graduation ceremonies are expected to take place but Castro said if it does pose a threat to students’ health it will be canceled.

