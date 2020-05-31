Fresno State speaks out on Visalia protesters and a Jeep during George Floyd demonstration

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State responds to viral social media post involving a Jeep and protesters at the George Floyd demonstration on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, by Fresno State, they say they were made aware of the incident involving a blue Jeep driving into protesters.

University officials say they condemn violence and will take the matter to the Dean of Students if the people involved are enrolled at Fresno State.

We have been made aware of an incident that took place in Visalia today (5/30/20) that involved two people who may be enrolled students at Fresno State. As such, pursuant to campus protocol, the matter has been referred to the Dean of Students. Fresno State

