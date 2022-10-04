FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) visited Fresno State on Tuesday to present a check to its mobile health unit.

The money will be used to purchase two medical trailers which will bring essential medical services to communities that need them most.

The funding will also provide support and stipends for nursing students.

The trailer will provide basic health services- from flu shots to blood sugar screenings, to COVID-19 vaccines, all in a convenient trailer.

Fresno State President Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval says the mobile health unit was essential during the pandemic- providing more than 8,000 doses of the vaccine.

Since 2015, more than 16,000 patients have been treated by services from the trailer.