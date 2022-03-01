FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno State Professor is watching as Russian troops advance on her hometown all the while, she remains teaching her classes.

Political Science Teacher Nataliia Kasianenko says she is in contact with her family as the fighting comes closer.

“My hometown is now at the forefront of fighting, Russian tanks are on the outskirts of town. Russian tanks are on the outskirts of town. People were told to shelter underground but it’s nighttime in February. Many underground shelters are cold and dirty, with no running water and electricity, and only standing room.” Kasianenko said in a press release.

Kasianenko also lived in the Ukrainian city Odesa and says she never imagined these attacks would invade her home cities.

“We knew about the troop build-up, but no one actually believed that this was going to happen,” Kasianenko said. “No one in their wildest, worst nightmares thought that Russia would actually engage in a full-on invasion.”

Despite the turmoil, Kasianecko has continued teaching classes on international politics and global political economics.

Kasianenko is scheduled to host a teach-in on the Ukraine situation, open to the campus community, from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. The event will also be available on Zoom and a recording of the event will be made available after.

Kasianenko continues to update her Facebook page. On Monday, Feb. 28 she wrote, in part:

“Another war update. The most intense shelling in my hometown of Kharkiv. All parts of town, residential buildings, schools, hospitals are being bombed from the ground and from the sky. My parents have spent the last eight hours in the basement. I don’t know if they still have a home on the outside. Mom gets out of the shelter every several hours to send a message “we are okay, don’t worry. There’s shelling everywhere so I’m glad we are underground.” I keep telling her to stay in the basement and not come out. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know when and how I will be able to get them out.”