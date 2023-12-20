FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Dr. Martin Shapiro, Department of Psychology, a professor at Fresno State who teaches courses in motivation and neuroscience, has offered first-person insights into making a New Year’s resolution that is said to stick.

According to a recent New Year’s resolutions poll by Forbes-Health, it says about 48% of those surveyed want to improve fitness, 38% want to improve finances, 36% want to improve mental health and 34% want to lose weight.

Dr. Shapiro says many of us make New Year’s resolutions to mark this transition filled with all the ways we wish to improve our lives and all the wonderful things will achieve in 2024.

Here are 10 suggestions by Dr. Shapario when it comes to making effective New Year’s resolutions:

Pick New Year’s resolutions that bring joy and reduce stress, such as adding an exercise routine, learning a new hobby, reconnecting with an old friend, or volunteering.

Set daily or weekly goals, not annual goals. Lean into your impulsivity. “Today, I’m going to go for a 30-minute walk and have an apple instead of a donut for breakfast.”

Focus on continuing the things you liked about your behavior from 2023 and less on changing everything you dislike. Accentuate the positive.

Do not abandon your desire to maintain a positive behavior because you slipped up. So, understand that mistakes happen and return to the preferred behavior quickly.

Be happier with your weight, which is significantly influenced by your genes, but if you want to lose a few pounds, do it slowly – no more than a pound a week, according to NIH.

Do not change anything about your diet that you do not plan to make a stable part of your eating habits. If you do not want to eat like a Neanderthal for the rest of your life, do not do the paleo diet. Make small, reasonable changes, such as limiting high-fructose soft drinks to special occasions.

Do your best to focus on achievements rather than failures. If your New Year’s resolution is to finish the Two Cities Marathon next November, but you ended up jogging with friends on weekends and doing a 5-K fun run – that is great!

Revisit and revise your revolutions often, keeping you attending to your goals. At the beginning of the year, set some notifications on your Google calendar to remind you to review your goals.

Work with others. People who get support and give support to others tend to stick with their resolutions better than those who go it alone

New Year Resolutions are said by Dr. Shapiro to be a time to reflect upon the 12 past months and transition with great motivation for the upcoming year – make your New Year’s resolutions low-stakes and fun.