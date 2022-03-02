FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – President Joe Biden traveled to Wisconsin to sell the American public on the items laid out in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

The president again emphasized the work the U.S. has done to unite the West against Russia, an effort that has drawn bipartisan praise in Congress.

The president’s domestic agenda, which includes infrastructure and inflation, faces a tougher sell in an equally divided Senate.

Tom Holyoke, a political science professor at Fresno State, says President Biden’s goal for the address was to sell his ideas to the American people in hopes of encouraging them to pressure their local congress members into supporting his agenda.

On the topic of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Holyoke says Biden’s calls to support the country against the advancing Russian troops were one of the highlights of the speech, drawing a standing ovation from both Republicans and Democrats.

“He talked strong, he talked about how he did a great deal of work to unite the allies against Russia, imposing sanctions. Talked about immediate support for Ukraine,” said Holyoke.

However, Holyke says Biden’s thoughts on tackling inflation in the country were a bit lacking during the address.

“He certainly brought the subject up, he had to because this is really the most serious domestic problem he has right now,” explained Holyke. “But, even though he expressed empathy and a personal connection to it, I’m not sure many people would walk away from it, you know, really being quite clear about what he was going to do about it.”

While Biden did mention his goal to lower gas prices across the country, Holyke says the president could have been clearer about what he is going to do to get the job done.

“He talked about driving down oil prices, gas prices by releasing oil from the strategic reserve, a lot of people aren’t even sure what that is. I think he could have been a lot clearer on that,” Holkye said.



