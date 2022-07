FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno State professor has drowned while trying to save multiple people while on vacation in Hawaii, according to college officials.

According to CSU Fresno staff, Dr. Steve Adisasmito drowned over the weekend following the incident in Hawaii on July 10 while he was on a vacation trip.

He served as an associate professor of world literature at Fresno State. Dr. Steve Adisasmito was 57 years old.