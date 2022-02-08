Fresno State President sends video message amid claims of mishandled sexual harassment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As the California State University Employees Union calls for reform to the largest university system in the USA, Fresno State’s current President is promising change.

It comes after a USA Today report that alleges CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro mishandled sexual harassment claims when he was the President of Fresno State.

“I want our community to know that sexual harassment, bullying, and misogyny have no place on our campus,” said current Fresno State President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval in a video message to the entire Fresno State community.

Jiménez-Sandoval addressed community concerns and promised Fresno State will be better in the future in the video message to the entire Fresno State community.

“Over the last week I have witnessed first hand what the effects that the situation is having on our staff in student affairs on our students and across all of our campus,” said Jiménez-Sandoval. “I am deeply saddened by the erosion of our social fabric and I am resolved in restoring trust in our leadership and systems.”

According to documents from Fresno State, despite several sexual harassment complaints against former VP of Student Affairs Frank Lamas and a Title IX investigation that called for Lamas’s resignation, Lamas was given great reviews and raises, awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, and paid $260,000 as long as he retired and never worked at a CSU campus again. Lamas has denied all allegations against him.

“We need real protection and reform and that is what we are asking for,” said CSU Employees Union President Catherine Hutchinson. “Frank Lamas was not the first nor will he be the last abusive manager.”

Hutchinson is now asking for an investigation of the entire CSU system and for changes to how Title IX procedures and policies. Title IX protects from harassment and discrimination.

Under the current Title IX system, once a complaint is filed all parties are notified of the investigation and given a summary of the complaint.

A Fresno State Spokesperson said that anonymous complaints can be filed but it limits the disciplinary action that can be handed out.

Hutchinson also said that because of lack of staffing, a Title IX investigation can take months and in some cases years. She said because the parties are notified and given a summary of the complaint, employees may be afraid of retaliation.

“By that time you have lost witnesses or it is found out, and by that time we have this fear of retaliation. Where people are afraid to come forward because now it is out and there is a fear of retaliation that they went and supported a staff member that filed a Title IX complaint and now the manager may know and now they have a fear of am I going to get promoted and am I going to get my raise?”Hutchinson said.

Fresno State is putting together a task force of staff, students, and faculty aimed at improving Title IX policies and procedures.