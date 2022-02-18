Fresno State President responds to Castro resignation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Fresno State’s current President responded to the resignation of California State University’s Chancellor Joseph Castro.

The resignation is the latest fallout from two USA Today articles that alleged that Castro mishandled sexual harassment allegations while he was President at Fresno State.

In a message to the campus community, Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval addressed the campus community on the resignation of CSU Chancellor Castro.

Part of the statement read: “To our entire community, I want to acknowledge the pain that we’ve collectively suffered from these actions, as well as these recent revelations. There are real and valid feelings of betrayal, mistrust, and anger. I realize that our path toward the future includes making significant, meaningful institutional and systemic changes.”

The resignation comes two weeks after an explosive USA Today report that alleged that Castro mishandled sexual harassment complaints against former VP of Student Affairs Frank Lamas.

Hundreds of pages from 8 documents detail the investigation in Lamas by Fresno State. The documents show Lamas was given outstanding reviews despite the accusations. Eventually, a Title IX investigation that called for the university and Lamas to part was prompted a settlement agreement that paid Lamas $260,000 and a letter of recommendation as long as Lamas retired from Fresno State and never worked for a CSU campus again.

Lamas did not want to go on camera but had denied all allegations against him.

Castro said he disagree with recent media reports in a statement. CSU has confirmed that Castro’s annual salary was $650,000.

The CSU system has chosen the Vice-Chancellor to serve as an interim Chancellor. A CSU spokesperson said there will be a comprehensive systemwide assessment of Title IX policies and procedures going forward.

Senator Connie Leyva of Chino is the Chair of the Senate Education Committee. In a statement, she said if a CSU internal investigation is not done, the senator will have a Senate Education Committee hearing to do just that.

“While Chancellor Castro’s recent resignation as leader of the CSU system is certainly a step in the right direction, I firmly believe that the Board of Trustees must still move forward with approving a prompt and thorough investigation into his actions before he became Chancellor. Survivors of the abusive conduct and harassment—as well as the entire CSU community and the public at large—deserve to know exactly what happened under Chancellor Castro’s watch at Fresno State. I am hopeful that the Board of Trustees will do the right thing by swiftly moving forward with an independent investigation into the shocking findings of the USA Today report. Survivors—and California taxpayers that have paid Chancellor Castro’s salary for many years—deserve answers. This terrible situation certainly highlights the need to believe women and all survivors of sexual harassment and assault.”-Statement from Leyva.

The CSU Employees Union President also provided a statement.

“Chancellor Joseph Castro’s resignation was needed and should be regarded as only the first of many steps the CSU Board of Trustees must take to demonstrate that Cal State is a truly safe learning and working environment for students and staff.

The CSU must overhaul its compliance and enforcement of Title IX: Fresno State and San Jose State are just recent glaring examples of a broken structure that protects and shields abusive campus leaders while leaving vulnerable students and employees with no credible path to report managers’ misconduct.

The Board’s statement that it “intends to launch an initiative to strengthen institutional culture … and bring CSU to the forefront of Title IX innovation, accountability and response” sounds nice on paper – but misses the point. Trust is broken. We need an independent and comprehensive investigation, overseen by the state. We need structural reform, starting at the very top. Students seek a college education to better their lives; they should find support and mentorship, not abuse.”- statement from CSU Employees Union President Catherine Hutchinson