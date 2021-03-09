Fresno State nursing students vaccinate hundreds of rural Fresno County residents

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Fresno State nursing students were dispersing shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those in need at various pop-up sites since February.

Lara Ngo is a nursing student at Fresno State. Ngo said it’s important to vaccinate those in rural areas.

“Some don’t have the resources to get the vaccination especially if they are isolated in these rural communities so we thought we should make it a mission to come out to these rural communities to have them get the vaccine,” said Ngo.

At the Orange Cove vaccination site, dozens of Fresno State nursing students volunteered their time administering around 600 vaccinations.

“In order for it to be effective, you do want your COVID vaccine to protect yourself and you want the second shot, so you are complete, and you have all your vaccination shots,” said Ngo.

These clinics have visited rural communities across the Central Valley, where access to health care and the vaccine are not readily available.

Andres Mendez lives in Reedley, but drove to Orange Cove to get his second dose.

“This means a lot for everybody. Not only for my family but to anywhere that I go I will still be wearing my mask you know,” said Mendez.

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Mendez says he feels confident he has done his part to slow the spread.

“Especially the elder people you know, so it is better for us to get vaccinated,” said Mendez.