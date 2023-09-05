FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit started operating 8 years ago to help educate nursing students and provide health services to the community.

“We offer free health screenings, we offer blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol checks, of course, height, and weight as well,” said Lynn Jakobs who is the Mobile Health Unit Director.

Jakobs has been a nurse practitioner for many years, she says they typically see anywhere from 24 to 50 patients each time they are out in the community.

The current mobile unit is more than 18 years old and serves rural areas in Fresno County.

Soon they hope to have two new vehicles that will help reach more people and offer new services.

“That will enable other departments such as physical therapy, kinesiology, social work, to have a unit that they can take out,” said Jakobs

The mobile unit is completely grant-funded and recently received $4 million in state funding to purchase and operate the two new units, one of which they hope will be operating this fall.

For some people, visiting the mobile health unit is what alerts them of life-threatening conditions.

“A lot of times people come and they have really high blood glucose, they haven’t seen a provider and they have no idea that they have type two diabetes,” said Jakobs.

From there they set patients up with referrals through partnerships with places such as St. Agnes Hospital.

For students, the mobile health unit enhances their education in ways hospitals cannot.

“When they come out here, they get to see people as they live, they get to see the effects of the socio-economic determinants of health,” said Jakobs.

Some students have decided to volunteer with the mobile health unit every semester.

“It’s also a great experience for teaching cause with the MHU it involves giving education to patients and that’s just a great way for nursing students to practice that skill of being an educator,” said Ben Reis, who is in his 4th semester of the nursing program.

To find out where the Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will be heading next people can visit Fresno State’s School of Nursing webpage.