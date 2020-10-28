Fresno State men’s basketball team suspends in-person activities for approximately 2 weeks following 2 positive COVID-19 tests

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State said it has paused all in-person activities for the men’s basketball team for approximately two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The team members are in isolation and all others are quarantining in accordance with local and federal health guidelines, said Frank Pucher, a spokesman for Fresno State Athletics.

In-person activities are planned to resume once deemed safe and in consultation with team physicians and Fresno County health officials, who were notified immediately of the positive tests in accordance with established protocols.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and our entire campus community continue to be our top priority,” Pucher said.

