Fresno State men’s basketball team suspends activity for at least 2 weeks due to multiple COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State said Sunday that its men’s basketball team will pause all athletic activity for a minimum of two weeks due to “multiple positive cases of COVID-19” within the program.

All scheduled contests through Dec. 13 will either be cancel or postponed and rescheduled, said Terry Tumey, Fresno State’s Director of Athletics. The fate of the games that fall within the timeline will be announced as those decisions are confirmed.

The athletic director said the virus cases popped up within the program despite having followed all proper coronavirus protocols.

The university said it will continue to work with its medical experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health on a return to athletic activity plan for its men’s basketball program.

“As always, we are committed to following all COVID-19 protocols, and our highest priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and campus community,” Tumey said.