FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Before the sun rises in the Central Valley, the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band will already be playing their way down the streets of the Irish city of Dublin on Friday, in the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Fresno State says roughly a third of its marching band members arrived in Dublin on March 13 and will combine with eight other Mountain West university bands to play as the Mountain West Conference All Star Band. While in Dublin, that band of 220 members will be under the direction of Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band Director Steven McKeithen.

“This is an amazing opportunity for all of our students to perform in one of the most recognized and distinguished international events, as well as to be immersed in the culture and heritage of Ireland,” said McKeithen.

The other universities participating alongside Fresno State are San Diego State University; San Jose State University; University of Nevada, Reno; Boise State University; Utah State University; University of Wyoming; and the United States Air Force Academy.

McKeithen says the plans have been over a year in the making, and students funded their own travel for the six-day trip.

The parade is scheduled to begin around 5:00 a.m. PST on Friday March 17th and can be seen via streaming coverage on RTÉ One.