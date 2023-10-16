FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno State Marching Band announced they have been selected by the Tournament of Roses Association to be a participant in the 2025 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena on January 1, 2025.

The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band says it is the largest student organization on campus-representing every college on campus and consists of a diverse group of students from all over California, the United States, and the world.

The marching band announced on October 14th, that this will be their second Rose Bowl appearance in program history. Their first appearance was in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade.

The marching band says in addition to the 2025 Rose Bowl Parade, they will also participate in the Tournament of Roses Bandfest with other participating marching bands. Bandfest is an opportunity for bands to perform a field show that showcases their musicianship and pageantry.

For more information on the Fresno State Marching Band visit their website.