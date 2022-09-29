FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After an overwhelming show of support from the community, Fresno State’s marching band has reached its donation goal for traveling to the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena.

This will mark the band’s first-ever appearance at the Rose Parade, which is held before the annual Rose Bowl Game.

The band had learned in October 2021 that it had been invited to attend the 2023 Rose Parade.

Last month, a crowdfunding effort was launched to help with the travel expenses for the 290 members of the marching band to head down to Pasadena for the event.

On Thursday, officials announced that the band had surpassed its $35,000 donation goal for attending the parade.

“We’re excited to share that we reached our goal and with your extra support, we can blow the goal away!” officials wrote in a statement on the fundraising page.

The fundraiser will continue through Friday, September 30.