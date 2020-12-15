Fresno State loans freezer for COVID-19 vaccine storage: ‘We knew that CRMC needed a freezer’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Central Valley hospitals are now preparing to receive thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 7,800 will arrive in Fresno County Tuesday.

The Pfizer vaccine needs a special freezer because it must be kept extremely cold; Fresno State has one and is making sure it goes to use at this crucial time.

The university’s freezer can reach temperatures of -86 degrees, and hold 95,000 doses. It had been in the Jordan Agricultural Research Center for use by the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

“When the pandemic hit unfortunately that minus 80 freezer, low temp freezer, could not be used because our research was halted and at this point, we knew that CRMC needed a freezer,” Dr. Joy Goto, the department chair, said.

Fresno State is now lending the equipment at a critical time.

In a statement, the vice president for Community Medical Centers expressed gratitude to Fresno State.

We are grateful for our longstanding relationship with the university and their willingness to work with us to help solve critical issues in our community. Their efforts will make a significant, positive impact for the health care providers in our region.

The initial vaccine started arriving in the state on Monday. Governor Gavin Newsom also announced an additional 393,000 doses are on the way.

The first doses will go to healthcare workers. The general public is not expected to see the vaccine for several more months.

“The light is at the end of the tunnel. We have a vaccine here that is safe, it’s effective and we’re going to be distributing it to our priority populations,” Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said.