Fresno State is ready to celebrate the graduates of 2021 – and 2020

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Anticipation continues to build for commencement at Fresno State. Last year’s graduates have been waiting for their day after the pandemic canceled the 2020 ceremony.

About 5,000 students will walk the stage next weekend, including graduates from the class of 2020 and 2021. It comes after a year of challenges – including online learning – brought on by the pandemic.

“At first I was like ‘They’re gonna have a ceremony, probably not gonna attend,’ but after a while, I was like why not, I worked so hard so might as well just go,” said future graduate Malee Xiong.

In order to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, the ceremonies will be held outside at Bulldog Stadium. The university is holding six separate ceremonies over three days, with each event including around 1400 graduates.