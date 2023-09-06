FRESNO, Calif, (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno State is ranked number six in the nation among public and private universities for social mobility in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges ranking published on Wednesday.

Fresno State is also ranked number 15 for best student experience and number 80 among the top 400 best universities overall in the country.

In June, Fresno State received a 4.5 star rating on a 5 star scale in Money’s new 2023 Best Colleges rating of the nation’s best colleges for quality and affordability.

The university is one of four California State University campuses in the top 10 for providing a high-quality education at an affordable price to create opportunities for students to move from one class to another, according to Fresno State. About 65% of Fresno State students are the first in their families to attend college.

Wall Street Journal states that this year’s ranking was expanded to include the importance of student outcomes such as graduation rates and graduate salaries, along with putting more emphasis on measuring the value added by colleges and not just on wealth and reputation.