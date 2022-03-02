FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- The Russian attack on Ukraine is nearly one week in, and still some Ukrainians in Fresno want the public to know more about why this is happening.

For the first time since the pandemic, Fresno State held a teach-in open to the community.

Dr. Nataliia Kasianenko led the teach-in. She grew up in Ukraine, and is an expert in Eastern European Politics. She says this teach-in puts into perspective the gravity of the situation overseas.

“The situation is more than critical, this is the war that Europe hasn’t seen since World War II,” said Kasianenko.

It’s that history of war in Europe that Kasianenko is familiar with, even within her lifetime.

“There were mostly students just like the majority of you, the audience in the room,” she said. “They just peacefully protested. They said Ukraine is with Europe. The President of Ukraine decided to use force against these peaceful protestors which sparked the enter revolution.”

“It’s been tough, it’s been very worrying,” said Audrey Kuchkovski, a Fresno State student born in Ukraine.

“We’re fighting battles for them as well,” said Mykhalo Skitsak, a Fresno State nursing student with family in Ukraine.

Kasianenko doesn’t want to see history repeat itself. A history, she wants more people to understand.

“The promise was made that if Ukraine gives up its nuclear weapons, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will be guaranteed by these three parties. The United States, the U.K., and Russia. We know now that the Budapest Memorandum has failed,” she explained.

Every chair was taken, people packed the room, sitting on the floor or standing against the wall. Some of them, eager to learn more about what is happening over 6,000 miles away from the library where the teach-in took place.

“I really wanted to be here to not only support her and her family but other Ukrainian students and faculty,” said David Klein, Executive Vice President, for the Associated Students, Inc. at Fresno State.

But for some, this teach-in was more personal.

“Being in California we really haven’t had much contact with family. We’ve been able to make contact through Facebook and Ancestry. I was ready to make a trip in May to Ukraine, but Putin went instead of me,” said Janet Kozachenko Mitchell.

For two men, in particular, it was to ease their minds, with family in the middle of it all.

“That’s why when we say we are one and we’re united, we mean that,” said Skitsak. “So we sense the need to help our family members, so we want the community, we want people to help.”

“Oh you’re Russian? Does that mean you’re Russian? I’m like no, it’s not the same thing. I think now everyone knows that it is not the same thing. Russia is fully invading Ukraine right now. The last thing I want to see, or anyone wants to see is another Hitler arise,” said Kuchkovski.

Some Ukrainians say the support they’ve received is overwhelming. From their nation’s flag being raised in Fresno to the teach-in at Fresno State. Their only problem, is they wish they could do more for their family back home.